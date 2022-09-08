Lewandowski says Barcelona are ‘ready for Bayern’

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t had any trouble getting adjusting to life at Barcelona. The Polish goal machine’s move from Bayern was much publicized and so far, he’s lived up to the hype.

Lewy made it clear after his excellent Champions League debut for Barca, that Xavi’s are are ready to take on his former club next week at the Allianz Arena.

“I feel great, the Champions League is always special. It’s important to stay focused like this. I’m not thinking about the game against Bayern yet. It will be very difficult, but we are ready.” “I want to score as many goals as possible”. Lewandowski | Source

This is the first Barca-Bayern matchup in years I’ve actually felt decent about going into, glad that Robert feels the same way. What a match it’ll be.