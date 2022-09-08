 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lewandowski says Barcelona are ‘ready for Bayern’

The two teams meet next in the Champions League

By Josh Suttr
/ new
FC Barcelona - FC Viktoria Plezen - UEFA Champions League Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t had any trouble getting adjusting to life at Barcelona. The Polish goal machine’s move from Bayern was much publicized and so far, he’s lived up to the hype.

Lewy made it clear after his excellent Champions League debut for Barca, that Xavi’s are are ready to take on his former club next week at the Allianz Arena.

“I feel great, the Champions League is always special. It’s important to stay focused like this. I’m not thinking about the game against Bayern yet. It will be very difficult, but we are ready.”

“I want to score as many goals as possible”.

Lewandowski | Source

This is the first Barca-Bayern matchup in years I’ve actually felt decent about going into, glad that Robert feels the same way. What a match it’ll be.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes