When is the Champions League group stage draw and who could Barcelona face?

Barcelona are set to learn their Champions League fate later this week when the draw for the group stages is made on Thursday, August 31 at 18.00 CET in Monaco.

Xavi’s side will be hoping to make an impact in Europe this season after winning the Spanish title which guaranteed them a spot in the Champions League.

Barcelona will also be in Pot 1 which also includes holders Manchester City, Europa League champions Sevilla and five other domestic champions.

The remaining clubs go into Pots 2-4 depending on their coefficients and obviously clubs from the same country can’t be drawn together in the same group.

Who can Barcelona face?

Here are how the Pots are shaping up ahead of the big draw.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris-Saint Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal.

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, tbc

Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, tbc

Currently unseeded: Real Sociedad, Celtic

When will the games take place?

Here are the Champions League matchdays.

Matchday 1: 19-20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3-4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24-25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7-8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28-29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12-13 December 2023

The final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. You can watch the draw on UEFA’s website and we’ll also bring you all the latest as it happens right here.

How far do you think Barcelona will go in this season’s Champions League? Let us know your thoughts on the draw and how Xavi’s side will fare in the comments below!