Three new players added to Barcelona’s Champions League squad for knockout stages

FC Barcelona will have three new players available for selection in the UEFA Champions League.

Vitor Roque, Unai Hernández, and Pau Víctor have been added to the list after the winter transfer window and will be able to play for Barcelona against Napoli.

Roque is the only one who was actually a transfer. The Brazilian signed from Athletico Paranaense and already scored his debut goal in La Liga.

The other two are Barça Atlètic players who had not been registered in the Champions League list at the beginning of the season. Because three players can be added, Barcelona chose to include them for the knockouts.

Fermín López will continue wearing number 32 in Europe, not number 16 as he does in La Liga since the winter break ended.