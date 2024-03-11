The biggest game of Barcelona’s season so far has arrived as the defending La Liga champions look to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals as they welcome current Serie A title holders Napoli for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in what will be the most important match yet at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium.

Barça won a tough but important game against Mallorca at home on Friday and are now focused on reaching their first Champions League quarter-final in four years, and after avoiding defeat in the first leg they will be slight favorites to qualify with the opportunity to play the deciding match at home.

But the Catalans are still missing crucial pieces, and will be facing a Napoli team in much better form compared to their first clash three weeks ago. Here’s how we think Xavi Hernánez will line up his troops for Tuesday’s battle.

Defense

Xavi used Friday’s game against Mallorca to test a very attacking setup without three of his four best midfielders, and the second half was much better than the first once that setup was changed to a more traditional lineup and with players in more comfortable positions.

It’s hard to know the coach’s plan for Tuesday, but we do know that Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and João Cancelo are guaranteed to start at the back in front of Marc André ter Stegen in goal. The only doubt is whether Xavi will trust young Pau Cubarsí in the biggest stage of his short career yet or go with the experience of Iñigo Martínez as he did in the first leg, and we think the coach will opt for the same back four as three weeks ago with Cubarsí on the bench and Iñigo as the starter.

Midfield

The biggest doubt about Tuesday’s lineup revolves around the health of Raphinha. If the Brazilian has indeed managed to recover from the ankle knock suffered against Mallorca, Xavi will very likely stick with the more attacking lineup that started that game with Raphinha as a number 10, which would mean a double pivot of Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gündogan at the base of midfield and Fermín López on the bench.

If Raphinha is not fully fit, then two other options emerge: Fermín López, who despite his inexperience has earned a spot in the starting lineup with his recent performances in multiple roles, and captain Sergi Roberto, who hasn’t played in over a month due to an Achilles injury but is back at 100% and could be the surprise name in the lineup. We’re going with Raphinha here, but do not be shocked if it’s Roberto.

Attack

If Xavi might be hesitant to start younger players in other positions, there will be no such fear with Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old appeared to dodge a bullet after a hard challenge towards the end of the Mallorca match and should be fully fit to start again, and his game-winning screamer on Friday was yet another reminder of just how special the kid is and how decisive he can already be at such a young age.

Yamal will as always play on the right wing, and Robert Lewandowski will return to the XI after getting an hour of rest against Mallorca. Lewy — along with Vitor Roque — had a big, positive impact on the flow of Barça’s passing and made the assist to Yamal’s game-winner, but the Pole will probably have to score one or two himself to make sure Barça get a spot in the Last Eight.

Ferran Torres is expected to be back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury and could prove to be a decisive factor off the bench in the second half, but The Shark is unlikely to start this one.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Iñigo, Cancelo; Christensen, Gündogan; Yamal, Raphinha, Félix; Lewandowski (4-2-3-1)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Napoli? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!