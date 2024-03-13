Three talking points from Barcelona 3-1 Napoli

Barcelona step it up to make it through

Barcelona stepped it up on Tuesday night to see off Napoli and make it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Xavi’s side have made poor starts a habit this season but were at if from the off, scoring twice in two minutes to ensure they were 2-0 up after just 17 minutes.

For once there was a feelgood factor to Barca’s play, helping by a terrific atmosphere inside from the ground as supporters really made Montjuic feel like home.

“We played a great match. My team left the pitch totally empty – everything was left out there,” said Xavi afterwards.

“We dominated large parts of the game and I’m really proud of them for that. I warned everyone that this squad would step up, in a big way, when I announced my decision to leave early. This is a moment for us to really enjoy.”

Barca being Barca there were still plenty of nervy moments before Sergi Roberto teed up Robert Lewandowski to finish Napoli off. His goal brought wild celebrations and a sense of real joy. It may have been a difficult season for Barca and Xavi but there’s no doubt this felt good.

Champions League win is made in La Masia

Tuesday’s Champions League win had the club’s famous ‘Made in La Masia’ stamp all over it as Barcelona’s academy graduates inspired the victory.

Xavi named Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in his starting XI, ensuring the club made more Champions League history by starting the two youngsters.

2 - Barcelona are the first team in Champions League history to start two players aged 17 or under in a Champions League knockout stage game: Lamine Yamal (16 years and 243 days) and Pau Cubarsí (17 years and 50 days). Courage. pic.twitter.com/Fibw9gbEjp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2024

Cubarsi went on to have another incredible match up against Victor Osimhen, scooping the MVP award on his Champions League debut, much to the delight of his team-mates.

Yamal also sparkled once again and was a little unlucky not find himself on the scoresheet yet again for Barcelona, while Fermin Lopez ran himself into the ground for his team. He topped off a fine performance with the opening goal on a memorable night for the midfielder.

And then there’s Sergi Roberto. Barca’s much-maligned captain was sent on in the second half and helped complete the win. Roberto seems to love a Champions League night and did superbly to tee up Lewandowski for the Pole to send Barca into the last eight.

How far can Barcelona go?

The big question now is how far can Barcelona go? Despite the joy the victory will bring to Barcelona, no-one will be getting carried away, particularly with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern already through to the quarter-finals.

Yet Barca will certainly feel they are back where they belong after some miserable nights in Europe in recent seasons. Tuesday’s win also brings a financial windfall of around €10.6 million, and the fact they beat Napoli without Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde makes it even more commendable.

19 - Teams to have reached quarter-finals most times in@ChampionsLeague history (since 1992/93):



22 - Bayern München

20 - Real Madrid

19 - FC BARCELONA



Return. pic.twitter.com/9PwlPhZFcI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 13, 2024

Of course Napoli did show up some vulnerabilities. Joao Cancelo was targeted once again down the right flank, Andreas Christensen is doing a fine job in midfield but isn’t the long-term answer and Barca don’t possess the same squad depth of some of Europe’s top clubs.

The Catalans will now discover their fate on Friday when the draw is made for the next round. A Champions League win still looks incredibly slim but Barcelona’s win over Napoli does at least keep the dream alive.