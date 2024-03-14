When is the Champions League draw and who can Barcelona face?

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2020 after enjoying a 4-2 aggregate win over Napoli in the last 16.
Xavi’s side will discover their next opponents on Friday, March 15 when the quarter-final and semi-final draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw is scheduled to start at 12:00 CET and we will bring you all the latest news as soon as it happens right here.
Here’s a look at Barcelona’s potential opponents for the quarter-finals. Don’t forget teams from the same nation are no longer kept apart and can be drawn together - so a Clasico is possible.
Arsenal
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
Dortmund
Atletico
And now it’s over to you. Let us know who you would like Barcelona to face in the next round of the competition in the comments below!
