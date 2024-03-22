Barcelona legend and current manager of Paris Saint-Germain Luis Enrique became an internet sensation in the 2022 World Cup when he decided to join Twitch and do some streaming, answering questions from fans with extraordinary charisma and sense of humor and making some big news every time he was on.

Lucho decided to return to Twitch this week to kill some time during the international break, and he naturally answered plenty of questions about the upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie between his PSG side and Barcelona, who won their last European Cup with Enrique as manager nine years ago.

Barça have certainly had their struggles over the last decade but are dreaming of an unlikely run all the way to Wembley in the next two months, and Luis Enrique thinks the Catalans have the talent required to do that.

When asked on Twitch which members of the current Barça squad would start for his PSG side, Lucho didn’t hesitate to name as many as seven Blaugrana stars who he thinks are good enough to play for every top team in Europe.

“Ter Stegen, Araujo, Koundé, De Jong, Gündogan, Yamal, Lewandowski, without a doubt. Not only at PSG, but also at City, Bayern, and Arsenal.” Source: Get Spanish Football News

The comments have gotten a ton of attention in recent hours but this is hardly a controversial statement by Lucho and it states a simple fact that Barça have a high number of world-class players, with others (like Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde) also capable of starting for any team on Earth when healthy.

If PSG were facing anyone else in the quarter-finals, there would be no reaction to these quotes. But the fact Luis Enrique is about to face all of these players he so greatly admires certainly makes these comments very interesting, and it adds a little more spice to what should already be a great tie.

And knowing the way PSG work, they will probably try to sign all seven this summer anyway.