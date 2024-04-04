Joan Laporta sends message to Barcelona squad ahead of Paris Saint-Germain Champions League clash

The countdown is on for the biggest game of Barcelona’s season as the Catalans travel to the French capital for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain, and the club boss seems to be in a positive mood.

President Joan Laporta spoke in an interview on Thursday and was asked about his feelings ahead of next Wednesday’s match against Luis Enrique’s side, and Laporta revealed a chat he had with the squad after the morning training session in which he showed a lot of confidence in the group and noticed a very positive mood in the dressing room.

“The truth is this is a sweet moment, a good moment. I was with the players today, they are super motivated. There is joy in the dressing room and a lot of excitement to play the game in Paris. We’ll see how it goes. I told them that with the enthusiasm they’re showing, as well as their talent and quality, everything as possible. We have to fight to win and they’ll do it, I’m certain they’ll be at a top level. Source: Sólo para culés via SPORT

It’s hard to remember the last time the mood was this positive around Barcelona, even within what is usually a very demanding and sometimes toxic fanbase. But everyone seems excited and hopeful about what can be done against PSG, and time will tell if the positivity will continue once the quarter-finals are done.