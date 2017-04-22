Gossip: Barçelona in talks with Aurier?

Enough has been said about Serge Aurier and his character already in the press and social media.

Not only is the player known for the public shaming of his locker-room and coach, but he has also been in the news for a physical assault on a police officer outside a nightclub.

While Aurier is an amazing talent, the player's antics off the pitch have led to him becoming taboo in the transfer market.

Very few teams have been interested in the full-back, and for a long time, it seemed like Manchester United would be the ones to take him in, and give him a new home.

However, if reports in France are to be believed, Barcelona are looking to swoop in and hijack the deal with a bid in the region of £17 million, and are already in negotiations with the player and his entourage.

Barça have failed to replace the legendary Dani Alves since his departure to Juventus, with both Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto failing to fill the boots of the eccentric full-back.

While things still seem like they are informal, a move for the player from the current board does not seem unrealistic, which could be a cause for concern.