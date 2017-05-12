Expect a fresh batch of speculation surrounding Neymar’s future after Mundo Deportivo claimed the Brazilian threatened to quit the club after a training ground row with Juan Carlos Unzue.

Reports last week claimed Neymar had been involved in an angry exchange with Unzue, who is believed to have questioned the star’s attitude and told him he needs to focus more on football than off-field activities

However, Mundo Deportivo now go a step further reporting that Unzue used Ronaldinho as an example of a player whose performances suffered due to lifestyle distractions.

Neymar was less than impressed with the comparison and reportedly said "if he stays, I’m leaving" referring to the possibility of Unzue replacing Luis Enrique as coach.

These words did not go unnoticed at Camp Nou and indeed made it all the way to the board who had already decided against a move for the 50-year-old.

As such it seems that Unzue has next to no chance of becoming the next coach of the club, with Ernesto Valverde now out on his own as the outstanding favourite.

Neymar, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be linked with just about every big club on the planet now after Mundo’s latest.