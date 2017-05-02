Azpilicueta or Henrichs instead of Bellerin?

Barcelona remain keen to sign Hector Bellerin despite his recent poor form and perhaps more worryingly, his recent short-lived experiment with corn rows.

However, Sport claim that should Barca miss out on Bellerin they have another plan up their sleeves in the shape of Chelsea’s Cesar Azpiliceuta or Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs.

Azpilicueta only signed a new deal in December of last year but Sport say he’s open to offers from Barca while Henrichs is young, talented and may only cost around €20m.

Barca scouting Fornals and Soler

Barcelona have also been closely following the progress of youngsters Pablo Fornals and Carlos Soler this season, so say Mundo Deportivo.

The club are eager not to miss out on some of the best emerging talents, as they have done previously with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio, and are keeping a close eye on the duo.

Valverde to take a year off?

All eyes will be on Athletic Bilbao on Thursday with the club expected to make an announcement on the future of Ernesto Valverde, which could have huge ramifications for Barcelona.

According to Sport, Valverde is on his way out of the club but it’s not yet clear where he’s heading to.

Indeed the report claims he could be set to take a year off football before heading to the Premier League although Sevilla are also interested and see him as a potential replacement for Jorge Sampaoli.

Munir to return & fight for first team spot

Munir is set to return to Barcelona and is ready to fight for a first-team spot under whoever replaces Luis Enrique, according to Superdeporte.

Valencia have no interest in signing him permanently, after bringing in Fabián Orellana and Simone Zaza, and Munir wants a Camp Nou return.

PSG will not sell Verratti

PSG are absolutely determined to keep hold of Marco Verratti this summer and will refuse to sell him, despite interest from practically every top club in Europe.

L’Equipe report that Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are the clubs with the biggest interest in the midfielder but owner Nasser El Khelaifi will refuse to listen to any offers.