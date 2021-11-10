Barcelona to meet Dani Alves to discuss potential return - report

Barcelona will reportedly meet with Dani Alves “this week” to decide on whether to bring the Brazilian back to the club on a free transfer.

Alves has already spoken out recently about how he’d love to return and told Barca if they want him “all they need to do is call.”

The 38-year-old is set for talks this week about a shock return following the arrival of Xavi as coach, according to UOL.

Contractual and financial issues will both be discussed with Alves keen to keep playing after leaving Sao Paulo and also keen to keep his dreams of featuring in the next World Cup alive.

President Joan Laporta spoke about Alves on Monday at Xavi’s unveiling at the Camp Nou and admitted he’d offered to help out at the Camp Nou.

He said, “Dani Alvés is very active and trying to help the club in different aspects and he’s also offered his help from a sporting perspective.”

It’s been five years since Alves left Barca and the club have struggled to find an adequate replacement at right-back during that time.

There’s no doubt the full-back would jump at the chance to return but should Barcelona try to bring him back to the club for another spell?

