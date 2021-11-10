Xavi to try and bring Francisco Trincao back to Barcelona?

Newly crowned king of Barcelona Xavi has a few things on his mind when it comes to January moves. The legend wants to bolster the attack to help take some pressure off a Barca defense that’s shown itself to be vulnerable this season.

There are a few transfers that the club could make, including a move for Raheem Sterling. However, another cost-effective move could be to simply negotiate for Francisco Trincão to return from Wolves.

The youngster is on loan with the Premier League club who also have an option to make the deal permanent for €30 million. Mundo are reporting that the word in Portugal is that Xavi is the one driving the interest in a return happening.

The only thing is that the rumor has been quickly played down with claims that a possible January return for Trincao hasn’t been consided yet.

The 21-year-old’s made nine appearances so far for Wolves in all competitions, eight of which have been as a starter, and opened his account for the club in a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.