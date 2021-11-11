Barcelona not expected to sign Dani Alves

Barcelona have ruled out a move for Dani Alves after speculation emerged the Brazilian could return to the Camp Nou.

Reports in Brazil claimed Alves was set for a meeting with Barca following the arrival of Xavi as the club’s new coach.

The full-back had already made it clear he wanted play for the Catalan giants. He said in a recent interview with Diario Sport that Barca just needed to give him a call.

Yet it seems the 38-year-old won’t be heading back to the Camp Nou. Marca are reporting Barca have ruled out signing Alves because they want to focus on youth instead.

The report does add that it’s not ruled out that Alves could still come back to Barcelona and help out the club in a non-playing role in the future.

Catalunya Radio also reckon an Alves return is “unrealistic” for financial reasons even though the Brazil international would arrive on a free transfer.

Alves has been a free agent since leaving in September but is believed to be keen to continue his playing career with a view to playing for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.