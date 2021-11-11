Ramon Planes asks to leave Barcelona - reports

Barcelona’s technical secretary Ramon Planes has reportedly asked to leave the club and wants to depart as soon as possible.

Planes has a contract until 2022 but has apparently decided he wants a new challenge away from the Camp Nou and is hoping an agreement can be reached for him to leave.

Mundo Deportivo reckon president Joan Laporta will discuss his exit with Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste but is likely to grant Planes his wish.

Planes is credited with bringing both Ronald Araujo and Pedri to Barcelona during his time with the Catalan giants after arriving from Getafe.

It’s not clear who will replace Planes if he does leave yet but the names of Jordi Cruyff and Marc Overmars have already been mentioned.

Overmars spoke recently about the possibility of a move and hinted he could be tempted by a Camp Nou return.

“At a certain point the thing is simple: either I continue and stay here at Ajax or we go abroad again as a family,” he said. “I have let that train pass six times. “Both [Arsenal and Barcelona] are interesting [options], but I think my family would choose Spain. We were very comfortable there and I think that I would choose Barcelona.”

The Dutchman is currently at Ajax and had been linked with a move to Newcastle United, following the Premier League side’s recent takeover.

It’s being reported that Overmars is now waiting for call for Laporta and could be ready to head to the Camp Nou, while Carles Puyol is also thought to be a possible contender for the role.