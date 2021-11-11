Barcelona ‘want three signings’ in January - report

Barcelona reportedly want to bring in three players in the January transfer window but it obviously won’t be easy because of the club’s financial problems.

Any arrivals will also depend on players leaving the Camp Nou too but there is optimism the squad can be strengthened this winter, according to Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport.

MD add that Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are both players Xavi likes but signing either in January looks very difficult because of the finances involved.

A more realistic option is Raheem Sterling who has said he could be tempted by a move abroad, while Pep Guardiola has said the winger can leave the club if he wants.

Sport reckon that Dani Alves is still an option, despite reports to the contrary, but reckon there’s no chance Francisco Trincao will return from his loan spell with Wolves.

There are no other targets named but ESPN have some bad news for Xavi with an update that claims the new boss will only have €10 million to spend in January.

CEO Ferran Reverter previously said there was a winter transfer kitty of €20m but that has been reduced after handing out new contracts to both Ansu Fati and Pedri.

The report adds that Barcelona will therefore look for “low-cost options or loans” this winnter “with the possibility of making the deal permanent.”