Barcelona to offer Gavi new five-year deal - report

Barcelona teenager Gavi looks set to be the latest player to be handed a contract extension at the Camp Nou after team-mates Pedri and Ansu Fati.

The midfielder, who only turned 17 in August, has broken into the first team this season and already made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Gavi’s also forced his way into the Spain national team and is in the latest squad for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.

It’s been an astonishing rise by the youngster who looks set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou.

Here’s Fabrizio Romano with the details.

Barcelona new contract proposal for Gavi is ready and set to be discussed in the next days. Barça board is convinced that it’s “matter of time” to complete the agreement. #FCB



Five year deal proposal confirmed - and salary growing from season to season. #Gavi https://t.co/aL2wPcz3rz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2021

You can probably expect Gavi’s release clause to be significantly increased too. His current deal runs until 2023 and contains a clause set at €50 million.

Barcelona raised a few eyebrows earlier this season when they put release clauses of €1 billion in new contracts for both Fati and Pedri.