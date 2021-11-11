 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona to offer Gavi new five-year deal - report

The club want to secure the teenager’s future

By Gill Clark
Dinamo Kiev v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Imagess

Barcelona teenager Gavi looks set to be the latest player to be handed a contract extension at the Camp Nou after team-mates Pedri and Ansu Fati.

The midfielder, who only turned 17 in August, has broken into the first team this season and already made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Gavi’s also forced his way into the Spain national team and is in the latest squad for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden.

It’s been an astonishing rise by the youngster who looks set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou.

Here’s Fabrizio Romano with the details.

You can probably expect Gavi’s release clause to be significantly increased too. His current deal runs until 2023 and contains a clause set at €50 million.

Barcelona raised a few eyebrows earlier this season when they put release clauses of €1 billion in new contracts for both Fati and Pedri.

