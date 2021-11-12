Xavi in no rush to make Barcelona signings - report

Xavi’s arrival at Barcelona has, unsurprisingly, seen the rumor mill get all excited about players who could be targeted by the Catalan giants this January.

Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez and Saul Niguez are just some of the stars that have already been linked with Barcelona since Xavi returned.

However, it seems the 41-year-old is in no rush to sign anybody and has told Barcelona to put a stop on any potential transfers for the time being, according to Diario AS.

Xavi wants time to “assess” his players first and will evaluate his squad over the coming weeks as players return from injury and international duty.

The new boss also “wants to test several players” from the youth ranks and has already had a pretty good look since taking over.

Ilias Akhomach, Arnau Comas, Mika Marmol, Alvaro Sanz, Ez Abde, Ferran Jutgla, and Antonio Aranda all trained with the first team earlier this week.

Xavi also had a look at Under-19 players Diego Almeida Arnau Sola, Aleix Garrido, Txus Alba, Marc Casadó, Juan David Fuentes and Estanis Pedrola in training on Thursday.

Once Xavi has an idea of the “needs and shortcomings of his staff” then he’ll speak to Mateu Alemany, Joan Laporta and Jordi Cruyff about possible reinforcements.