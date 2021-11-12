Xavi’s return to Barcelona has Alex Collado smiling again

Alex Collado has been having a pretty tough time at Barcelona recently after missing out on a loan move in the summer and then not being registered to play for the Catalan giants.

The 22-year-old has been training with the first team and probably counting down the days to the opening of the January transfer window and the chance to move on and play football somewhere else.

Yet it seems the arrival of Xavi has the youngster smiling again. Collado posted his first tweet in months after the new boss arrived and certainly seems pretty happy.

It seems as though Collado may have good reason to be smiling too. According to La Vanguardia, the winger is already feeling “valued” by his new coach.

The report also reckons that Collado tried to secure a move to Xavi’s Al Sadd team in the summer but it couldn’t happen because the Qatari side already had five foreigners.

The thinking now seems to be that Collado will look for a loan in January, in order to gain some playing time, and will then head back to Barcelona in July.

The report reckons Collado can’t play for Barca this season, because of La Liga regulations, but could still have a future at the Camp Nou under the new coach.