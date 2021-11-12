Xavi gives green light to Barcelona return for Dani Alves - report

Well, in one of the most strange moves I could’ve expected this January, Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly given the green light to sign Dani Alves. Yeah, you heard that correctly.

The 38-year-old full-back has been gone from Barca since 2016 after a legendary run at the club wherein he won 23 trophies. The Brazilian was asked about the possibility of a return to the club in October.

“It would sound very opportunistic to say that Barca need me now. “I always said that I left because I saw things were not the way I thought they should be. Alves | Source

Alves can certainly be a leader in the dressing room and perhaps on the pitch. Although, he is getting up there in age, so I would hope he isn’t going to be the first choice. Perhaps we should also bring in Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic to bolster the midfield.