OFFICIAL: Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that they have reached agreement for Dani Alves to rejoin the club for the rest of the season.

There have been plenty of rumors flying about regarding a possible return for Alves but it seems that new coach Xavi is keen to have the Brazilian on board again.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January.” Source | FC Barcelona

Alves had previously made it clear he was keen to return and has now been granted his wish to play for the Catalan giants for the second time.

As you can see, he will have to wait to make his second debut as he can’t play until January 2022 which means he’ll miss the club’s next few games.

Alves could make his debut on January 2 when Barcelona head to Real Mallorca in La Liga.