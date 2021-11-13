Besiktas president says club want to buy Pjanic from Barcelona

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has said the club wants to sign midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona permanently as long as the price is right.

Pjanic moved to the Turkish side on loan in the summer after struggling for game time in his first season at the Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman.

The midfielder has played eight times for Besiktas this season, contributing four assists, and already seems to have convinced the club he deserves to stay.

“Pjanic is a world-class name, we would like to buy him, but it depends on the conditions,” he said. “I hope that the circumstances arise so that the operation stays within our budget.” Source | AS

Pjanic’s loan deal does not include a purchase option and it’s not clear if the midfielder feels the same way as the Besiktas president, although he has looked pretty happy in Turkey.

However, the 31-year-old may fancy his chances at Barcelona now Koeman has departed and Xavi is the first-team coach.

Ahmet Bulut, Pjanic’s agent, has been asked about his future and said only, “We don’t know for now what Xavi’s opinion will be.”

Pjanic will still have two seasons let to run on his Barcelona contract when his Besiktas loan finishes and did take a 60% pay cut before sealing his exit.