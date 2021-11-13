Speculation that Barcelona could move for Raheem Sterling in January considers to grow with an update claiming the England international “would consider” a Camp Nou move if he remains on the Manchester City bench.

New coach Xavi is thought to be keen to bring in a winger this winter and Sterling is one of three targets under consideration by the Catalan giants, as reported by The Times.

Sterling is said to be “committed to winning his place back” at the Etihad Stadium but if not will think about leaving Pep Guardiola’s side in order to play regular football elsewhere for the second half of the season.

Barca’s financial situation means they are only likely to be able to bring in players on loan or at low-cost and rumors of a move for Sterling are simply refusing to go away.

The 26-year-old has already admitted he could be tempted abroad in a recent interview, while Guardiola was asked about the possibility of Sterling heading to the Camp Nou recently and seemed to think it could happen.

“If Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I am convinced that they can get them. Barca continues to be an attractive club, more than attractive, he said. “The city, the club, the history and this for the trainers, for the players always seduces a lot.”

Sterling has made nine Premier League appearances so far for Manchester City but only three of these outings have been as a starter.