Sergio Busquets gets excited about Dani Alves and Xavi being back at Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is looking forward to playing alongside Dani Alves again at the Camp Nou following the Brazilian’s shock return.

Busquets is currently away on international duty with Spain but was asked about the latest news at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

“It’s a joy. We know the player Dani is, knowing the professional he is and what he’s delivered at his clubs and with his national team, he’ll bring us a lot in the dressing room with his character, his winning mentality, his leadership. “Let’s hope it goes well. I’m looking forward to sharing a dressing room with him again.”

The 33-year-old also offered his thoughts on the return of former team-mate Xavi as Barcelona manager.

“As a player, Xavi has been one of the best, if not the best, in the history of Spain. I have been lucky enough to know him as a person and he is even greater,” he said. “We have enjoyed a lot and had a special ‘feeling’ between Iniesta, him and I. As a coach, I wish him the best. I know how he watches football and with the coaches he has had, I am sure he has learned a lot.”

Busquets and the rest of Barca’s Spain international are due back to club training on Monday which does give Xavi some time to work with the players before his first game against Espanyol on Saturday.