Xavi Simons return a ‘real option’ for Barcelona - report

Xavi Simons is being linked with a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season following the arrival of Xavi as first-team coach.

Cadena SER reckon the possibility of the 18-year-old heading back to the Camp Nou is a “real option” and his name was “already on the table” even before Xavi’s appointment.

Simons’ agent is Mino Raiola who apparently discussed the youngster’s future with Barcelona when he met the club earlier this year to talk about Erling Haaland.

President Joan Laporta would like to have Simons back and the report reckons he “loves” the idea of the youngster leaving PSG on a free to rejoin Barca.

The report does warn that any decision on Simons will not be taken in the next few days because Xavi has other priorities and he couldn’t be signed until Janaury in any case.

Xavi is thought to be keen on the youngster, while it seems like the return of the club legend could be key when it comes to Simons deciding his next move.