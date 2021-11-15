Dani Alves has Barcelona medical

Dani Alves was back at Barcelona for a medical on Monday ahead of his first training session with the team since making his shock return to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian was in typically good mood as you can see in the video below which Barcelona have put out on social media.

Alves had previously been met by reporters at the Hospital de Barcelona where he was spotted first thing on Monday for a check-up. “I am very happy. I’m ‘forever young’, brother,” he joked as he left and headed for the training ground.

Barcelona are due to train at 6pm local time on Monday in what is a busy week. The players will train every day, apart from Wednesday, as Xavi gets his team prepared for the deby against Espanyol on Saturday.

Alves won’t be getting the day off on Wedneday, however, as the Brazilian will be officially presented at the Camp Nou in front of fans before holding a press conference to discuss his Barcelona return.