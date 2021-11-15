Dani Alves accepts lowest salary on Barca first team - report

Barcelona’s newest signing is also going to be one of their least expensive signings. Dani Alves signed with Barca this week until the end of the season and took a salary that will be the lowest amongst his teammates.

The legend had to be wary of the club’s financial status coming back and surely knew he wasn’t going to have the payday of a lifetime coming home.

The good news for Alves is that according to the report from Sport, he’ll have chances to make up some of that money if certain variables are met. There’s not too much detail about the variables but they are apparently related to “success” and “trophies.”

Alves trained with the team for the first time on Monday after completing a medical earlier in the day and will be officially presented as a Barcelona player for a second time at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.