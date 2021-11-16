Barcelona keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta - report

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Cesar Azpilicueta’s situation at Chelsea with the defender into the last six months of his existing deal.

New coach Xavi Hernandez is said to be “especially keen” on landing Azpilicueta on a free transfer if he does not renew with the Premier League side, according to ESPN.

It’s thought the Spain international is talking to Chelsea about a new deal but at the moment no agreement has been reached.

Xavi likes Azpilicueta because of his “ability to play at right-back in a four-man defence or on the right of a back three.” The defender has also played as a center-back at times.

Barca’s financial situation means the club seem likely to continue trying to bring in players at low-cost or on free transfers.

Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Aguero all arrived in the summer as free agents, while Dani Alves has become the latest player to join on a free transfer.