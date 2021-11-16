Barcelona linked with €40m offer for Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona may be strapped for cash but that has not stopped the rumor mill from claiming a €40 million offer for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi could be imminent.

New coach Xavi is said to be a big fan of Adeyemi and the club could make an offer for the 19-year-old this week, according to Sport1.

The report also reckons a winter loan is unlikely and mentions how Borussia Dortmund are also keen, willing to pay €35m plus variables and offer a five-year contract.

Adeyemi is said to be tempted by a move to Barcelona and be part of the club’s rebuild but wants to see out the season in Austria.

19-year-old Karim Adeyemi has scored more goals than any other player in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season:



◎ 13 games

◉ 11 goals#SquawkaScoutpic.twitter.com/eALiHxz4cq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 16, 2021

All of which is interesting given Barcelona’s financial problems are well-documented and make it difficult to envisage how the club can afford to spend €40m on Adeyemi.

CEO Ferran Reverter said back in October that Barca could have €20m to spend in January and may possibly have more in the summer if things went well economically.

Since then Barca have renewed Pedri and Ansu Fati, fired Ronald Koeman, brought in Xavi and also signed Dani Alves (albeit on tiny wages apparently) for the rest of the season.

Adeyemi has been linked with Barcelona, and a host of other top clubs, for a while now but it’s still difficult to see how the Catalans could find the finances needed.