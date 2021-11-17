Philippe Coutinho ‘has no intention’ of leaving Barcelona in January - report

Philippe Coutinho reportedly has “no intention” of leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window and wants to see out the season with the Catalan giants.

The Brazilian has returned from injury this season but is still struggling to make an impact at the Camp Nou. He’s made 11 appearances and scored once so far this season in all competitions.

Coutinho has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou but Sport reckon he will not even think about the possibility of leaving until next summer.

The report adds that Xavi “wants to see him in person,” while Coutinho is “firm” in his desire to stay and hopes he can impress the new coach.

Coutinho is currently away with Brazil where he spoke about his situation at Barca.

“Xavi was a great player, a great football idol. And now he is back home in Barcelona. I hope he can be very successful with the group we have. I was able to talk to him once when I visited some doctors in Qatar, I know he is a great man,” he said. “It was not easy to be out for so long but I feel very good. Physically I’m well and I have no pain or problems, now what I need is time to find my best level. “Since I returned I did not have a sequence of 4 or 5 games from the beginning to be able to reach my best level, get match fit.”

The arrival of Xavi could offer Coutinho hope of being given yet another chance at Barca, and it will be interesting to see the new coach’s plans for the club’s record signing.