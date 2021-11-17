Xavi told me he needed Dani Alves back at Barcelona, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that new coach Xavi wanted Dani Alves back at the club after the Brazilian was presented at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Alves had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to come back after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo back in September.

Laporta says he spoke with the new coach who was in no doubt that he wanted the 38-year-old back at the club.

“I asked Xavi if he wanted to sign Dani as he was available and Xavi told us: ‘I need Dani Alves in the team, it’s important,’ he said. “And so things have ended up as they should have. He’s here!”

Alves also opened up on his return and admitted he’d been hassling Laporta a lot to let him come home and help out.

“Truth be told I was bothering the president a lot. I kept insisting I wanted to come back. I told him I was able to help. This club has given me everything I have,” he said. “It’s a pleasure for me to help in these difficult times. Once Xavi was signed, I guess Laporta said ‘here Xavi he’s your problem’. Xavi called me and said he counted on me and the rest was easy. “

There have already been reports Alves will be the lowest-paid player on the squad and he admitted he’s not interested in the money, “for me it’s not the most important thing.”