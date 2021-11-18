Barcelona chief has downbeat update on January transfers

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany had an update on the club’s January transfer window plans and admitted that as things stand no new players will be arriving.

The Catalans have already been linked with a host of players but Alemany reckons there will be no incomings unless players leave the club first.

Alemany was speaking at a press conference to unveil Dani Alves and admits January signings are going to be pretty tricky.

“The reality is we can register Xavi and his coaching staff but beyond that we can’t do anything else right now,” he said. “We are working on different situations, but as of now it will not be possible to register new signings on January 1. We will see if we can make room to remain within fair play.”

Ferran Reverter had said previously that he thought Barca had around €20m to spend “if needed” but things have changed since then.

Xavi has obviously replaced Ronald Koeman, while new contracts have been announced for Ansu Fati and Pedri and extensions are also reportedly planned for Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Ousmane Dembele.

Alves could therefore be the last arrival for a little while unless Barca can manage to raise some funds and lighten the wage bill this winter by offloading some unwanted players.