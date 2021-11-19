Barcelona rumor round up: Adeyemi, Zakari, Mazraoui, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong latest

Barca to battle Real Madrid for Mazraoui

Today’s rumors start with news that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen on Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui and have been following the defender for a while.

Mazraoui is out of contract in the summer and, while Ajax want to renew, it seems more likely he will leave, according to Diario Sport.

The report reckons that Barca “have followed him in several games and the reports are good” and see him as a target along with Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barca want Adeyemi and Zakaria next summer

Over at TV3 the word is that Barca’s two summer targets are Karim Adeyemi and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

There have been rumors about Barca moving for Adeyemi all week, although Barca know “his signing will not be easy” with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also keen.

The report also talks about Zakaria, who is out of contract in the summer, and so could be a good option for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

Adeyemi’s agent meets PSG

Adeyemi isn’t just wanted by Barcelona and the Bundesliga’s finest. According to Sport1, Paris Saint-Germin can probably be added to the teenager’s list of admirers too.

The striker’s agent, Manfred Schwabl, met with PSG on Thursday and there are no prizes for guessing what the two parties were talking about.

PSG could be in the market for a new striker next summer, particularly if Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid.

Barca eye two young wingers

Meanwhile, the return of Xavi has brought in a fresh batch of rumors about wingers the club could try to bring to the Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo has a couple of new names to add to the list. They reckon that 19-year-old Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is on the club’s radar along with Brazilian forward Artur

The 23-year-old is currently with Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil but has already said publicly he dreams of playing at the Camp Nou.

And finally....

With the January transfer window coming into sight there’s been no shortage of wild rumors this week. Marc-Andre ter Stegen had an offer from Newcastle he didn’t even bother listening to, Chelsea are willing to pay Gavi’s €50m release clause (good luck with that) and Manchester City have apparently offered €90m for Frenkie de Jong.