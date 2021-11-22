Renato Sanches says an injury ruined his Barcelona move

Renato Sanches spoke out about his transfer prospects this week. The Portugal midfielder said that he had a move to Barcelona all but signed last summer before a knee injury collapsed the deal.

“I was supposed to go to Barcelona this summer, but my injury ruined everything. That’s why it collapsed with Barça. I will see what is best for me. AC Milan? It’s a great club, a historical club. Class. I like it” Sanches | Source

Barca were linked with a few midfielders over the summer after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum who seemed to have been Ronald Koeman’s first choice. In the end it was a position they didn’t end up strengthening despite all the rumors.

Sanches is a fascinating player. I don’t really see how his style fits into the Barcelona style of play, but he’s talented. So far, it just seems like he hasn’t found the exact club to take advantage of his talents.