Messi speaks on Xavi’s return to Barcelona

It’s no secret that while at Barcelona together, Lionel Messi and Xavi were a match made in heaven. They played so well off of each other and created some of the best memories a Barcelona fan can have.

So, it comes as no surprise that Messi was high on Xavi’s return to Barcelona. The former, still hurts, Barcelona legend spoke in regards to what Xavi can give Barca an interview with Marca this week.

“He can contribute a lot. He is a coach who knows a lot, knows the place perfectly and has lived in Barcelona since he was a child. He has brought back hope to Barcelona because he is a highly respected figure among the fans and the players. He will be a very important coach for the younger players because he is going to teach them. With him, the team will grow a lot. I have no doubt. “I speak with Xavi often. Since forever. We are friends, we have shared so many things and since he left we have kept in touch. I don’t remember what I told him in the message, I congratulated him on this new step and I wish him well. He will definitely do very well because he knows a lot, he is a hard worker and knows the academy well.”

Messi was also asked if the return of Davi Alves surprised him.

“The truth is that his return surprised me, especially at this moment. I think he can be a good addition, just as in the case of Xavi, he can be important for the youngsters. He is going to help them grow because he is a winner and transmits a lot. He will do that to the youngsters, both in games and in training. Because he is also going to contribute a lot off the pitch with his daily work, commitment and the desire that he always has to win.”

To finish up the conversation, Messi was asked about Laporta’s quotes saying he and Iniesta would return to Barcelona. A pretty fascinating exchange.

Rojo/Gallardo: “Laporta said the other day that he believed you and Iniesta could return to Barcelona. Can you make that dream come true?” Messi: “As a player?” Rojo/Gallardo: “That was not specified at the time, although he later said in another interview that it would not be to be as a player.” Messi: “I always said that at some point I will return to Barcelona because it is my home and because I am going to live there. And obviously if I can contribute and help the club I would love to come back.” Source

Messi has said previously he quite fancies taking up a sporting director role at some point in the future after he’s hung up his boots.