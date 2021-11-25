Barcelona keen on FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral - report

Barcelona may have no money for signings but that’s not stopping the rumor mill from claiming the Catalan giants want to sign FC Basel’s Arthur Cabral.

The Brazilian is apparently in “pole position” to become the club’s new No. 9 with Barca wanting to bring him in during the winter transfer market, according to Diario Sport.

CEO Mateu Alemany has said that as things stand Barca can’t make signings in January, but the report reckons the club are already in talks with Cabral about a move.

Cabral joined the Swiss side from Palmeiras in 2019 and is enjoying a prolific season with a whopping 23 goals in eight assists so far this season in all competitions.

The signing of Cabral has also been endorsed by Deco, Barca’s head scout in Brazil and Portugal, who thinks it would be a good move.

The 23-year-old is said to be thrilled at the prospect of joining from Basel who may be willing to sell as he’s out of contract in 2023.

A price tag of around €15-20 million is mentioned but Barca would have to sell first to be able to fund a deal for the Brazilian attacker.