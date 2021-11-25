Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo wanted by Premier League clubs - report

Ronald Araujo’s future is the subject of speculation on Thursday with a host of rumors flying around regarding the defender’s future at Barcelona.

ESPN have an update and reckon contract renewal talks are not going to be that simple because “several Premier League teams are on the prowl.”

That’s not all, the Uruguay international’s “economic demands are higher than expected” which is making things a bit tricky.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are mentioned as some of the English clubs taking an interest in Araujo currently.

Mundo Deportivo also reckon Araujo has received some “very interesting” offers from the Premier League but suggest his “priority” is to stay at the Camp Nou.

Araujo is said to be very comfortable with life in the city and has recently become a father for the first time. He certainly sounded happy when he spoke about his future back in May.

“I’m very happy to be at Barcelona, I hope to be here for many years and give my best in each season,” he said. “I have one more season left on my contract. I don’t know much about the renewal, my representative takes care of that. I’m calm, but I hope to be able to stay at the club.”

The 22-year-old’s current contract expires in 2023 and Barca won’t want contract talks to drag on for too long and let the defender move into the final year of his deal.

Previous speculation has suggested that the renewals of Araujo and Gavi are the club’s top priority after the Catalans announced new deals for Pedri and Ansu Fati.