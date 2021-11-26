Xavi wants Sergi Roberto to stay at Barcelona - report

Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of much debate with the 29-year-old out of contract in the summer of 2022.

A renewal has yet to be agreed and there have been reports that meetings to discuss an extension have been postponed.

The latest update comes from Catalunya Radio who reckon that new coach Xavi is in “no doubt” that he wants Roberto to stay on at the club.

Xavi has told club officials to crack on with contract talks, while Roberto is said to be determined to stay and willing to help the club during its financial crisis.

The report adds that a new meeting is scheduled for next week to talk about Roberto’s future and the possibility of a new deal.

Roberto hasn’t featured for Barcelona since the defeat to Rayo Vallecano and hasn’t had any minutes under Xavi yet.

He was an unused substitute against Espanyol last weekend and was subsequently ruled out of action with a thigh injury.