Barcelona facing Yusuf Demir dilemma - report

Barcelona are reportedly facing something of a dilemma when it comes to 18-year-old loan star Yusuf Demir.

The teenager was signed in the summer from Rapid Vienna on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €10 million.

Demir was initially signed for Barca B but has already been promoted to the first team, handed the No. 11 shirt and made eight appeances for the Catalan giants.

Yet Barca may be forced to make a big decision regarding the youngster sooner than perhaps they would have wanted.

According to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti, there’s a clause in Demir’s contract that states if he plays 45 minutes in 20 or more games then Barca have to sign him permanently.

Demir has already played more than 45 minutes three times for Barcelona and could see more game time following the arrival of Xavi, particularly due to the club’s injury situation.

The teenager enjoyed a bright pre-season where it seemed almost certain that Barca would sign him permanently but then struggled to get in the team under Ronald Koeman.

Xavi’s decision to start Demir against Benfica in midweek suggests the youngster is in the new coach’s plans but Barca’s financial situation means there’s no guarantee the club will invest in the Austrian.