Ousmane Dembele receives ‘astronomical’ offer from Newcastle - report

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona continues to make headlines with the latest update suggesting it’s starting to look unlikely he will stay at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has already publicly stated he wants Dembele to stay and is thought to be trying his hardest to convince the Frenchman that the best thing is to remain with the club.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have also “sent an offer as attractive as possible” to Dembele but the player and his agent feel it’s “insufficient.”

Indeed the report goes on to claim that it’s looking “very difficult” for Dembele to stay even though he’s apparently saying he wants to continue.

Newcastle United seem to have emerged as one possible destination. The Magpies have recently been taken over and are apparently excited about the prospect of of signing Dembele on a free and are willing to throw cash at the 24-year-old.

There’s talk of an “astronomical offer” that would consist of €15 million a season in wages as well as a €15 million signing on bonus. Agent Moussa Sissoko would also receive a huge bundle of notes in commission.

Barcelona aren’t about to give up on Dembele but the current feeling is that he’s “more outside” than inside the club at the moment and Newcastle are in ”pole position” for his signature.

Dembele is able to talk to other clubs from January 1 but may want to see a bit of an improvement from Newcastle before agreeing to head to St James’ Park. Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premier League table after 12 games and yet to win in 2021-22.