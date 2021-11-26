Barcelona agree €10m payoff for Ronald Koeman - report

Barcelona have reportedly reached a “friendly” agreement with Ronald Koeman to terminate his contract and will pay the Dutchman €10 million.

Koeman was sacked after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano after 14 months in charge at the Camp Nou and replaced by Xavi.

El Periodico are reporting the Catalan giants will shell out €10m to Koeman which will be paid in full before the end of the year.

The Dutchman left Barca with the team down ninth in La Liga on 15 points, six off the top, and with the team in real trouble in their Champions League group after opening defeats against Bayern and Benfica.

President Joan Laporta has since admitted he thinks Barca should have fired Koeman earlier instead of backing him over the international break and delaying the decision.

“The decision quite possibly arrived late. We should have removed him earlier but it’s easier to analyse things with the benefit of hindsight. In September, when we backed him, we felt he deserved to be shown some confidence and be given the chance to get the injured players back,” he said. “I take responsibility for not making the decision before. We beat Valencia and Dynamo Kiev but then came a series of bad results. We were drifting dangerously and we risked losing touch in all competitions.” Source | ESPN

Xavi has since taken over on a contract until 2023 and has started life back at the Camp Nou with a 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga and a goalless draw against Benfica in the Champions League.