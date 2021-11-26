Rumor mill gets very excited about Barcelona and Ferran Torres

The January transfer window is fast approaching and the rumor mill got itself all excited on Friday about Barcelona and a possible move for Ferran Torres.

It all seems to have started with news that director Mateu Alemany was in Manchester for talks with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Barca has readily admitted that as things stand there is “no possibility” of making signings in January but the talk is now that the Catalans want to bring in Torres. Quite how remains a question for another day.

Gerard Romero started things off by claiming Barca were in talks with City about a move for the Spain international and the rumors have quickly picked up speed.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Torres “has already asked Guardiola to leave City” and wants to go to the Camp Nou.

Pep is apparently completely happy for the 21-year-old to go to his former club, provided the two clubs can reach a deal.

Diario AS are also very excited about Torres and reckon he’s the club’s “great priority” to reinforce the attack this winter.

Negotiations apparently began “several weeks ago” and the board of directors view Torres as the “star signing” needed to “lead Xavi’s new project.”

Over at Diario Sport it’s a similar story. There’s talk of an “agreement in principle” with Torres to join in the winter. However, there is a little more caution with the report adding that Barca still need to convince Man City it’s a good idea.

Torres joined City from Valencia in the summer of 2020 on a five-year deal for €23 million and is currently out injured with a fractured foot.