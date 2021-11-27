Barcelona’s Rafa Yuste responds to Ferran Torres rumors

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste was asked about rumors that the Catalan giants are trying to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City before kick-off against Villarreal and admitted there’s been contact between the clubs.

The Catalans are said to have been secretly working on a possible deal for months. Yuste didn’t want to give too much away but did admit CEO Ferran Reverter had paid the Premier League champions a visit.

“Ferran is a great player, like others. We are working with discretion to seek the best for the club,” he said. “We simply have friends at City, there is a very good relationship and Reverter has paid a courtesy visit.” Source | Diario Sport

Reports of Barca interest in City first broke on Friday and have continued over the weekend. It’s been claimed Torres is pretty keen on a move to Barcelona and City may not stand in his way if he wants to go.

The problem, of course, is going to be how Barca can possibly finance a deal given their perilous financial situation. City are said to want around €40 million and Barca would surely have to offload players first.