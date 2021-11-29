Barcelona rumor round-up: Martial, Ferran Torres, Julian Alvarez and Dembele latest

Barca check on Martial

Today’s rumors start with news that Barca checked on Anthony Martial’s availability on a recent trip to Manchester to talk to City about Ferran Torres.

According to Ara, Mateu Alemany wanted to find out if the Frenchman could be offloaded this winter following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford.

Barca are said to have “good reports” on Martial and he could be an option to move to the Camp Nou on loan in the Januay transfer window.

Barca discover Ferran Torres price

Of course, Ferran Torres appears to be Barca’s preferred choice but it’s likely any move for the Man City man will have to wait until the summer due to his price tag.

Sport report that the Premier League champions want around €80 million for Torres which is way out of Barca’s reach.

The report reckons Barca could stretch to €50m plus add-ons but it’s not clear if that offer would be enough to convince City to sell.

Julian Alvarez a target for Barca?

Barca’s financial problems mean there is also talk of other low-cost options the Catalans could potentially go for this winter.

One such player seems to be River Plate’s Julian Alvarez who the Catalans have reportedly been tracking “for months.”

Yet even Alvarez will not come cheap. The 21-year-old, who has scored 17 goals and contributed 6 assists this season, and is thought to be valued at around €20m.

Dembele wants ‘Ballon d’Or’ level salary

One way of raising some funds would be to sell some players, and Ousmane Dembele seems to be nearing the exit door as he is still yet to extend his contract.

Foot Mercato are now reporting that Dembele’s agent is demanding a “Ballon d’Or salary” if the Frenchman is to stay at the Camp Nou.

Another meeting has been scheduled between Barca and Dembele’s agent but the message from the player’s camp seems to be that the Catalans will have to splash out to keep the forward.