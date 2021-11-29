Barcelona having doubts about Sergino Dest?

The future of Sergino Dest at Barcelona is making a few headlines on Monday with a new report suggesting the Catalans have a few doubts about the 21-year-old following the arrival of Xavi as coach.

Dest has been sidelined recently with a back problem but made his comeback as a late substitute against Benfica. However, he didn’t play at all against Villarreal and was not even called upon when Jordi Alba had to be replaced in the second half.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the fact Xavi’s not used Dest much is pretty telling and predict the American will really struggle for game time in January once Dani Alves is eligible to play competitively.

The report also reckons that within the club “there are certain doubts about Dest” and questions over whether he has the right profile. It seems the offensive side of his game is considered to be OK but there are issues with concentration in key moments and his ability to mark “important rivals.”

All of which means that Dest is, apparently, no longer considered ‘non-transferable’ even though he only arrived from Ajax a little over a year ago and has a contract that runs until 2025.

MD also reckon he’s one of even players (including Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Philippe Coutinho, Neto or Samuel Umtiti) who could potentially be used as part of a deal to bring Ferran Torres to the Camp Nou.