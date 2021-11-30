Ousmane Dembele issues challenge in Barcelona contract talks - report

The Ousmane Dembele situation is about to get all the more interesting. As December approaches, so does the supposed deadline for Barcelona and the Frenchman to renew their deal.

According to a report from Sport, Dembele’s camp has made it clear that if a deal isn’t reached by January, they won’t entertain offers to leave the Camp Nou in the winter transfer window. The options, according to Dembele, are either renew or leave for free in the summer.

Another meeting is planned for later this week which “could prove decisive” when it comes to Dembele’s future at the Camp Nou. Xavi has already said he wants the Frenchman to stay but the three-year renewal offer on the table is still unsigned as things stand.

What’s not clear, is that if they don’t reach a deal by January, if negotiations will continue into the New Year. We’ll just have to wait and see.