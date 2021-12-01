Barcelona can make signings in January, says CEO Ferran Reverter

Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has said the Catalan giants can make signings in the January transfer window despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

There have been plenty of rumors about potential signings in recent weeks, but Mateu Alemany had previously said there was “no possibility” of any transfers this winter as things stand.

However, Reverter told a news conference on Wednesday that the club can buy in the winter and renew Ousmane Dembele, as reported by Diario AS.

“Obviously, Barça will be able to sign. In winter and in summer,” he said. “We will have to take a good look at how we do it. And we will be able to renew Dembélé.”

It’s still not clear if Dembele will stay at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and able to talk to other clubs from January 1.

Reverter was also asked specifically about rumors Barca want to sign Ferran Torres but clearly didn’t want to give too much away. He said, “We are always open to different operations in the market. When it opens, Barcelona will be there.”

There is continued speculation about a Barca move for Torres. Mundo Deportivo reckon the two clubs are not too far apart now when it comes to agreeing a price for Torres, although Sport are reporting the opposite and say there’s still a long way to go.