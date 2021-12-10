Raiola claims Barcelona are one of four clubs who could sign Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has been talking about Erling Haaland again and has named Barcelona as one of four clubs who could sign the prolific 21-year-old.

Barca have been regularly linked with a move for the Norwegian, although those rumors have gone pretty quiet because of the club’s financial problems.

However, Raiola reckons Barcelona is still a potential destination for the striker should he leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. “He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United. “We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.” Source | Sport1

There has been speculation that Haaland’s existing deal has a release clause of between €75 million and €100m which can be triggered in the summer of 2022.