Barcelona targeting summer move for Adnan Januzaj?

Barcelona are reportedly interested in targeting a former Manchester United star. No, not Wayne Rooney. The Blaugrana are interested in Real Sociedad’s Adnan Januzaj according to new reports.

The club are especially interested in the 26-year-old since his contract with the Basque side runs out in the summer making him a free agent. It’s thought Januzaj was thinking about renewing but may have a change of heart now it seems Barca may be keen.

The report details that a deal in the winter transfer window isn’t out of the question, but Barca would rather wait till the summer where they can save money. If you know anything about Barcelona, they’ll probably spend €30 million on him in a month anyway.

Just kidding! Visca Barca everyone. He could be an interesting signing on the cheap. His attacking ability has shown in flashes and he’s still pretty young. Could be a nice signing for Xavi?