Laporta hoping to make Barcelona signings in January after UCL exit

President Joan Laporta says the club is working hard to strengthen the team in the January transfer window after Barcelona’s disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Laporta has taken to social media with a new video where he talks about his disappointment at seeing Barca bow out of Europe’s top competition.

However, the president also sounds confident about the possibility of bringing in players when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

“Hello culers. I also feel very disappointed by the elimination of the Champions League. We all agree that we have to strengthen the first team. The problem is that we have inherited very high contracts of the first team, which don’t give us salary margin,” he said. “Even so we are looking for formulas to improve the first team during the winter transfer market. We are working very hard to achieve it. And we will. Right now I ask you to row in the same direction for Barca. Thank you and long live Barca.” Source | Twitter

Barca continue to be linked with a host of players including Ferran Torres, Edinson Cavani, Julian Alvarez, and many other. However, it’s still seems unlikely any players will arrive unless Barca can offload a few players first.